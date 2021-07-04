Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 372,517 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44.

