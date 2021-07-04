Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.60 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44.

