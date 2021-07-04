Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PYZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.37. 9,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,814. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

