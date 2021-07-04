Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BSMP opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.