International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ICAGY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.03. 189,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

