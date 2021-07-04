Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08).

Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,167 ($28.31). The stock had a trading volume of 432,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,130.07. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

