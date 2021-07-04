Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 12,899 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,856.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

