Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 66,827 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

