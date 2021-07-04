Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

