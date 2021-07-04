Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys A$35,700.00 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) insider Ian Kadish purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,700.00 ($25,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

