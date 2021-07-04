Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires $18,150.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,434.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OHI opened at $36.67 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

