Insider Buying: Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) insider Kevin Wilson acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Navarre Minerals Company Profile

Navarre Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Stawell Corridor gold and Western Victoria copper projects located in western Victoria; and the Tandarra gold project in central Victoria.

