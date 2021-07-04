Insider Buying: Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) insider Kevin Wilson acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Navarre Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Navarre Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navarre Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.