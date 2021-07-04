Ink Protocol Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $541,013.45 and $387.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00764402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.56 or 0.07889319 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars.

