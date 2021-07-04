Ink Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $468,785.44 and approximately $171.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00167266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,577.81 or 1.00089038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

