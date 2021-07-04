InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) Insider John Wood Buys 3,930 Shares

InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) insider John Wood acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £903.90 ($1,180.95).

Shares of LON INFA opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.45. InfraStrata plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.38 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

