InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) Insider John Wood Buys 3,930 Shares

InfraStrata plc (LON:INFA) insider John Wood acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £903.90 ($1,180.95).
Shares of LON INFA opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.45. InfraStrata plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.38 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.
About InfraStrata
