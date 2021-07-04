Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce sales of $344.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.10 million and the lowest is $338.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 690,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,068. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.