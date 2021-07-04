Indexed Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $24,832.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00011874 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $24,832.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

