Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Financial Comparison

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.08 Inari Medical $139.67 million 34.10 $13.79 million $0.27 355.07

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AIT Therapeutics and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

Summary

Inari Medical beats AIT Therapeutics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

