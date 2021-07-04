Impleum (IMPL) Market Cap Hits $105,541.83

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $105,541.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,064,306 coins and its circulating supply is 9,957,360 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.