Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

