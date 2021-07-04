Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 411.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

IMUX stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

