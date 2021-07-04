IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,096,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

