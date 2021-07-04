iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

IHRT stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

