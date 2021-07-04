ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Brokerages expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $379.91 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

ICF International stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 43,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

