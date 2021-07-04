I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $2,477.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00389967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.01243074 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,964,135 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

