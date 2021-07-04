hybrix (HY) Price Hits $2.30 on Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, hybrix has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One hybrix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00006648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $14,929.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

hybrix Coin Trading

