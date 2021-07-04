Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Update

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HBP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,357 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

