Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

