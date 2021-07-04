Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

