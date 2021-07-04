Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of Hostess Brands worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $10,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $8,864,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

