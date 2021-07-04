Horizon Investments LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

