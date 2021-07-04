Horizon Investments LLC Sells 771 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $351.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

