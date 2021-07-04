Horizon Investments LLC Sells 720 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $365.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.84 and a 52-week high of $365.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.