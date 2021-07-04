Horizon Investments LLC Invests $639,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $893.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $861.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.