Horizon Investments LLC Invests $590,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after buying an additional 147,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

