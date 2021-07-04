Horizon Investments LLC Invests $448,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

