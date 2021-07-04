Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

