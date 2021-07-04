HOQU Hits Market Cap of $409,336.41 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $409,336.41 and approximately $1.01 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

