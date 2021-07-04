Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 323,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

