HodlTree Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. HodlTree has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $269.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HodlTree has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One HodlTree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00135595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.60 or 1.00046385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

HodlTree Coin Profile

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here . HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io

Buying and Selling HodlTree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars.

