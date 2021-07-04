HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes $353,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,713. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

