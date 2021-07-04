HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes $1.32 Million Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. RCI Hospitality makes up approximately 0.3% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICK opened at $66.90 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.10 million, a P/E ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

