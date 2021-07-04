HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $845,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.