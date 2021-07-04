Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.52 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and $9.52 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,110,925 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

