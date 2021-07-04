Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HIL stock remained flat at $$2.57 during midday trading on Friday. 532,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,104. Hill International has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

