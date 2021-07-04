High Performance Blockchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $436,884.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $436,884.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

