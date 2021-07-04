Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $34,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NYSE:HP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

