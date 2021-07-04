HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

HLFFF traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $97.80. 2,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $103.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

