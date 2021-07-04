Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 608.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

