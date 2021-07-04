Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CDDRF opened at $3.45 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDDRF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

